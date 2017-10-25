Conservative policies

Conservative MP Mel Arnold is sponsoring a bill to increase the punishment for stealing forest fire fighting equipment. Is this his best response to the worst forest fire season in B.C.?

Should we be grateful? Isn’t he part of the Conservative Party of Canada that helped get us into this mess?

For example, Stephen Harper’s government muzzled scientists who tried to warn Canadians of these problems.

During the last election, Mr. Arnold was the only candidate who couldn’t be bothered to attend the public meeting organized by constituents concerned about flooding and fires.

He clearly isn’t interested in the problems we face due to unpredictable weather. Instead, Mr. Arnold’s bill is an attempt to manipulate the public into thinking the CPC is relevant in this discussion when they aren’t.

The fact is that CPC policies only make these natural disasters worse. Mr. Arnold and the CPC have made themselves irrelevant to any discussion about how we deal with modern problems like climate change.

The CPC seems better suited to finding solutions to the problems we faced in the 1950’s.

B. Cousins

Enderby