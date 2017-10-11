In a recent letter, a contributor suggested that we should not vote for Mel Arnold because he is not interested in the climate change catastrophe facing us.

For me, there are just so many things wrong with that letter.

For example, if Arnold would only swap his prejudice for Owens,’ then Arnold would be acceptable, climate change would end and the world would be saved for our children.

Perhaps we should learn that the whole of humanity cannot not stop climate change, because it changes naturally.

Google the question, “How long will it be until the next ice age?”

The answer will be, “There were very few ice ages until about 2.75 million years ago when Earth’s climate entered an unusual period of instability.

“Starting about a million years ago, cycles of ice ages lasting about 100,000 years, separated by relatively short interglacial periods, like the one we are now living in became the rule.”

I am 63 and third generation in the Okanagan/Similkameen. I remember in Grade 7 learning that the valley was created by a glacier.

We went to see the gravel moraines in Oliver/Osoyoos.

The next week, went up KLO Road, in Kelowna, to dig out fossilized ferns.

If Arnold really could have an impact, I would vote for him and more warmth, not less. But that would require, I believe, there was any real significance to anthropomorphic warming.

Mark Boyle

Vernon