City challenged

I would like to start out by thanking the bylaw officers of this city .

In gracefully bowing out of the battle against the tent city inhabitants, they have opened up an opportunity to get back to work on some very serious issues facing the City of Vernon.

Most importantly, ensuring that the youth of this city don’t have a dry spot to use their silly wooden toys.

I am referring to the good work they recently did dismantling and destroying some ramps and fun box playthings that the youth took upon themselves to build and set up at the Kin Race Track covered area.

It’s about time the youth of this city came to the realization that:

A: It is much better that a public amenity sit in limbo for years than it get used by a group of users who, rather than ask for more, choose to do it themselves.

This type of motivated, self-starting must be stopped in its tracks lest we are overrun by groups who choose to make the most of the amenities we have.

B: Kids having fun on skateboards are a more pressing concern to bylaw officers than entire encampments of homeless people at the entrance to our city.

C: If you take your precious resources and time to try and better a situation for a user group in this town, you will be met with the strong arm of the bylaw, ensuring that all of your hard work is destroyed at a cost to the city and taxpayers.

D: Put down the skateboard and pick up a meth pipe and you will be given the freedom to do whatever you choose where ever you choose

Thanks for teaching the youth a valuable lesson.

Bradley Prince

Vernon