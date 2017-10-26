Castlegar business keeps on giving

Interfor Corporation in Castlegar has donated a large supply of lumber to Stanley Humphries

Once again, Interfor Corporation in Castlegar has donated a large supply of lumber to Stanley Humphries Secondary School.

The structural material — 2x4s and 2x6s — will be used for projects undertaken by the school’s carpentry program.

The students build structures such as storage and equipment sheds for people in the community and the profits earned go back to the SHSS Tech Department for the purchase of, for example, new equipment and materials for future student projects.

Interfor’s donation teaches the students, in fact, all of us, how extremely important strong corporate partnerships are to the people of a small town. Thank you Interfor for continuing to invest in and support the young members of your community.