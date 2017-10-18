Cancer screening saves lives

Screening mammograms are your best defense against breast cancer because they help discover it in early stages. Contributed photo

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is a reminder to not only be vigilant with screening but to continue dialogue and promote education as well.

According to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer will affect one in eight Canadian women during their lifetime.

According to the latest stats, it is estimated that 26,000 women and 230 men in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 5,000 women and 43 men will die from the disease in 2017. In Canada, the five-year survival rate is 87 per cent.

Breast cancer continues to be the most common cancer diagnosis in Canadian women with one in four cancers diagnosed being breast cancer, representing 26 per cent of all newly diagnosed cancers in women.

According to the Canadian Breast Cancer website, fewer Canadian women are dying from breast cancer today than in the past.

“Breast cancer deaths have decreased by 44 per cent since the peak in 1987 due to earlier detection through regular mammography screening, advances in screening technology and improved treatments.

“This is based on the age standardized mortality rates (ASMR), which has declined from 41.7 deaths per 100,000 in 1987 to a projected rate of 23.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2016, slightly down from 23.8 in 2015.”

This points to not only early detection and raised awareness and education, but to improved treatment technology as well.

Most of us have been touched by cancer in one way or another, so it is important to continue to raise awareness for the cause.

