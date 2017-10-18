Building ownership has not changed

Editor:

It’s time to set the record straight.

Wayne Brown reported in a letter to the editor [Sept. 20 issue] that the building he was in has been sold and he was forced to move. Also in an article ‘Local art gallery pitched to council‘ [Sept. 20 issue] Lakes District News printed that the Process 4 circle arts Gallery building was changing ownership.

Both these statements are incorrect. The ownership has not changed. The Lakes District Food Bank moved because they needed a better location. Process 4 is moving because Wayne Brown didn’t wish to sign a lease.

The building they were in is now leased to someone else who is going to utilize the entire building, but it is not sold.

We wish both Wayne Brown and the food bank all the best in their new locations.

Sincerely,

Wilf and Elsie Dueck

Building owners