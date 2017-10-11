BEYOND THE HEADLINES: Trying to do it all

Scott Anderson wears his politics on his sleeve. Whether it’s on social media, in person or during a speech, you know exactly where he stands.

So it came as no surprise when he was named interim leader of the B.C. Conservative Party, particularly as he has sat on the party’s board for four terms and is a former candidate.

But these new activities will likely create some challenges for Anderson as he is also in year three of a four-year term on Vernon city council.

It’s a situation he addressed head-on in a media release.

“I want to assure my constituents in Vernon that my commitment to them as a city councillor will be in no way diminished,” he wrote.

“My role on city council will remain unchanged, my commitment to that role will remain unchanged, and I will continue to serve in any capacity the mayor deems appropriate.”

Obviously there is nothing in provincial legislation or city bylaws that prevents an individual from being a party leader and serving as a civic politician, but there are some practical matters to consider.

Specifically, as the B.C. Conservatives try to rebuild and take advantage of the Liberals losing hold of power after 16 years, a unifying force will be required. That means that Anderson, as interim leader, could be on the road a lot, attending party executive meetings but also touring this geographically enormous province to spread the word and hand out membership cards.

What will all of this mean for Anderson’s role at city hall, where council meets twice a month and there is also committee work and considerable reading behind the scenes? Anderson is also an alternate director at the Regional District of North Okanagan and there is a growing expectation that members of council meet with residents or attend community events.

Will there be enough days in the calendar to balance the pressures of the city and the B.C. Conservatives?

And the situation could be heightened if being interim leader isn’t satisfying enough and he opts to campaign for the position permanently.

“I accepted the role of interim leader with the assurance from the party that I will be able to run for leader if I choose to. I have not made that decision yet,” said Anderson.

Beyond all of this, there is the view among some that provincial and civic responsibilities can’t be separated.

In fact, no sooner had Anderson been named interim leader, and one senior individual at city hall was suggesting that council meetings could simply become a platform for B.C. Conservative policies.

Such a scenario isn’t implausible as some former Vernon politicians regularly used council meetings to present their personal ideology and support for their party of choice.

But while Anderson is known for making comments quite divergent from his council colleagues on social issues and he may have to navigate public perception, realistically he can isolate his provincial duties from those Vernon residents voted for.

In the end, the term of interim leader will last until an unspecified date in 2018, and that means Anderson will have a lot on his plate.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.