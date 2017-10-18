BEYOND THE HEADLINES: Making waves

Columnist Richard Rolke calls on Coldstream to engage the public over the future of boat launches

Being Okanagan born and raised, some of my fondest memories are of splashing around in the cool water of our local lakes as the summer sun sizzled above.

But the summer of 2017 certainly stands out, not only because of the high water that consumed so many docks and beaches, but because of the lack of motorized boats as launches closed. As a result, swimmers, paddleboards and kayakers had the lakes virtually to themselves. There was no roar of engines disturbing the silence or loud music coming from boats.

The situation has led many to dream of what could be, including Coldstream municipal officials who are considering whether the Westkal and Kinloch boat launches should remain closed because of flood damage on Kalamalka Lake.

“To what level do we provide the service?” said Mayor Jim Garlick.

Perhaps the two small launches could be reimagined for just kayaks, canoes and paddleboards only as recommended by Coldstream’s tourism committee.

However, all of us must understand that boating is part of the Okanagan culture and, if done responsibly, an appropriate activity for the lakes. Many residents have purchased waterfront property or homes elsewhere in the community based on access to the lakes.

Tourism is also a critical part of the region’s economy and many visitors from Vancouver, Alberta and beyond come here to enjoy the water.

Closing down the Kinloch and Westkal launches isn’t going to make boats disappear. All that will happen is that boaters will be forced to the remaining launches on Kal — Kalavista and Kekuli — or they will go to Okanagan or Wood lakes. This will just increase the pressure at these launches, particularly for parking, and residents in those neighbourhoods won’t be thrilled.

Shutting down launches will also not stop the possible arrival of invasive zebra and quagga mussels in the Okanagan basin as all it takes is one infested boat to change the environment forever.

One understands the sentiment coming from some Coldstream officials as the closure of the Kinloch and Westkal launches would reduce infrastructure and operational costs while reducing conflicts between boaters and residents and reflecting the evolving use of our lakes to include non-motorized sports.

But no rash decisions should be made because of the extensive implications that could surface.

Along with collecting the projected costs to repair the boat launches, the District of Coldstream needs to determine public sentiment about the launches and whether they should reopen as is or if motorized vessels should be banned. All of this could be done through public open houses or an online survey.

Obviously, such a process will be contentious as boaters and non-boaters defend their respective positions, but controversy can’t be avoided. The right thing to do is for Coldstream to take the next step and go directly to the public as Kal Lake is everyone’s resource.