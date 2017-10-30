Behest of the West: Get silly and participate in a happy Halloween

Clover Bailey was stoked to dig into her pumpkin’s squishy insides while preparing to transform it into a Jack-o-Lantern to display on Halloween night.

We’ve arrived at that one glorious day a year where we escape our real-world fears, like the local cost of living, incoming bills and American presidents and, instead, freak ourselves out with fun stuff, like ghosts, monsters and, well, American presidents; Trump’s bound to be a popular costume.

If you really want to make your neighbourhood’s heart skip a beat, take a red crayon and make yourself a red lettered licence plate. Tape that to your back, find the busiest trick-or-treating street and stop in front of each house to gawk at everything around you while blocking all the candy-fiending traffic behind you.

If you’re in Tofino, deck yourself out as a logger or salmon farmer. If you’re in Ucluelet, go out as a protestor or salmon farm occupier. You’ll paint the locals terrified.

Opportunities to delight with fright abound. Please take advantage because the world will get serious again when the sun comes up and will stay that way for the next 364 days.

It’s not just about toasting in the adorable-warmth of giggling gaggles of local kids running around in hilarious costumes with their minds blown by the fact that there’s candy for them behind all the doors. It’s also about adults being allowed to look silly and act even sillier.

Everyday is not a holiday. We need to celebrate the ones we have.

Whether you’re going out with friends or chaperoning youthful chaos, do not be too cool to dress up and, please, do not be too prudish to have an age-limit on the candy you’re dishing out. Sugar doesn’t get less delicious as we mature.

Acting silly does not mean being irresponsible though.

Leave carved pumpkins alone. Some family worked hard on that Jack ‘o’ Lantern you’ll think about smashing and some kid will be heartbroken that you robbed it of a proper pumpkin burial.

Get your driving done early. The evening’s streets belong to the kids. If you have to drive that night, go slowly.

Try to keep your pets contained. The evening’s wonders are delightful to us, but scarily dressed strangers prowling around outside and parading towards the door while fireworks bang and light up the night are a dreadful concoction for them.

Have fun and don’t forget to take a moment to bask in how blessed you are to live in these communities where we know and love each other and don’t need to fret about the anonymity of masks.