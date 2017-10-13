Albas: Save local business from Trudeau tax hikes

MP's letter talks about planned changes to the federal government tax code

To the editor:

Local businesses are the backbone of our economy.

Canadians expect their government to stand up for these local businesses. But Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are planning huge new tax hikes that will hit these local businesses when they can least afford it.

In fact a recent survey from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce indicated over 80 per cent would be adversely impacted by these tax changes.

Your local Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr has failed to defend local businesses. He voted against a Conservative motion to extend the consultation period on these tax changes, which would give local business operators and their workers a chance to have their voices heard.

Only one Liberal MP had the courage to vote to extend the consultation period.

This Liberal MP said he did so because he is always going to do what’s best for his constituents.

Liberal MPs, including Stephen Fuhr, are sitting in silence while Justin Trudeau and the Liberals attempt to push these tax hikes through.

They’re not interested in hearing how this will impact communities across Canada.

These local businesses are run by good people who put everything they’ve got into their work. And their workers depend on them for a steady living. They’re the mechanics who keep our cars running, the coffee shop owners who give us a place to get together, and the farmers who keep our families fed.

Conservatives believe that local businesses and the Canadians who run them deserve respect from their government.

That’s why we’re fighting these Liberal tax hikes every step of the way.

And we’re asking Canadians to join us to save local businesses.

Sincerely,

Dan Albas, MP, Central Okanagan — Similkameen — Nicola