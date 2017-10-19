Wally Wiznuk



October 25, 1929 – October 19, 2017



Wally was born in Rhein, SK on October 25, 1929. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1954. Married his true love Maureen in 1952. Together they had 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Wally is survived by his wife Maureen of 61 years, his brother Gene Wiznuk, sister Martha Nuefeld, 5 children; Garth, Angela (Rande), Diana (Dale), Andrea (Greg) and Bryan (Jen).



Further cherishing his memory are his grandkids; Lena, Eric, Wes, Adam, Sammy, Sophia, Archer and Freya and one great-grandchild Able.



He is predeceased by his sister Carol Wiznuk. Many years in the service brought the family from the East Coast to the West Coast. The 1970’s were spent on the Queen Charlotte Islands in Masset. Many wonderful memories were made there. After Wally retired from the armed forces, the family moved to Salmon Arm, BC for a few years. They then moved to Fort St. James and worked at the RCMP station and then to Castlegar where he also worked for the RCMP.



In 1995 they relocated to Vernon. Wally had great carpentry skills and wherever he lived he would spend countless hours fixing up each home. Wally and Maureen also enjoyed many years gardening together and playing cards.



Their favorite activity in Vernon was playing bingo with friends. Wally always had a good laugh when people approached him and asked if he was “Larry King”.



Rest in Peace Wally, Dad & Grandpa



