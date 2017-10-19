Samuel Arthur “Sam” Zackodnik

Samuel (Sam) Arthur Zackodnik



February 5, 1936 – October 15, 2017



Sam passed away peacefully at the Cranbrook Regional Hospital at the age of 81, with his wife Sally by his side.



He was born in Arrowcreek, BC, moved to Yahk, and then Erickson with his parents. He attended high school in Creston and went on to UBC in Vancouver. He worked as a lineman for BC Tel until his retirement in 1992.



Sam raised his four children and two foster children (Bobby and Jo-Anne) on a farm in Silver Creek with his first wife Rozanne Almas until 1980. He met Sally Howe in Vancouver and they moved to Cranbrook and were married on September 1, 1984.



Sam enjoyed woodworking, gardening, wine making, camping, hunting, fishing, and in his later years, lapidary or ‘Rocks’ as he called the club.



He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary (nee Hook) Zackodnik.



He is survived by his wife Sally; children; Jack (Annie) Zackodnik of Parksville BC, Kathleen Weare of Okotoks, AB; Teraca (Neil) Moffatt of Calgary, AB; Jennifer Harwood of Sirdar, BC; sister Patricia Kilback of Creston, BC; brother Allan (Chris) Zackodnik of Fort St. John, BC; brother-in-law Jim Bodner of Vancouver BC; step-daughter Kelly Kalynn of Vancouver, BC; step-son Bob (Sharon) Howe of Ajijic, Mexico; Grandchildren, Lanaya, Stephanie, Jonathon, Willy, Alexandra, Jessica, Sam, Cleo, Tyler, and Jackson; Great grandchildren, Angelina and Connor; Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at the Colombo Hall, Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1 pm.



Sam loved life and especially enjoyed sharing a glass of wine with family and friends. He will be missed.



Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross in Cranbrook.