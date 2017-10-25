Norman John Foote



July 22, 1926 – October 25, 2017



John Foote passed away peacefully in the Cranbrook Regional Hospital at the age of 91.



John was born in Grande Prairie, Alberta. He was raised in Hedley, BC and served in the Royal Canadian Army. He moved to Cranbrook where he met his wife Louise.



John leaves to mourn his wife Louise, sons Robert (Leigh-ann & family), Michael (Joanna & family), Daughter in law Debbie & family, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, Brother Danny and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and son Terry.



A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 30, 11:00 am at the Royal Canadian Legion, Cranbrook.