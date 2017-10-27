Naomi Lenora Hattle



October 27, 2017



Naomi Lenora Hattle passed away on October 27, 2017 in the loving care of the nursing staff at The Gardens in Qualicum Beach at the age of 95.



Naomi’s strength and love of life was evident as she was a survivor of both Tuberculosis, and Cancer.



Naomi was Predeceased by her husband, Russell Hattle (1992); Brother, Virgil Barnes; and Sister Deliah Kolstad.



Naomi was Born and Raised in Lucky Lake, Sask. Early in her teaching career she met Russell, in Mont Nebo, Sask, the young family relocated to Valley Centre, Sask, and later moved to Milestone, Sask.



In 2000, the widowed Naomi joined her son and daughter-in-law in Qualicum Beach, BC.



She is survived by her son, Vernon, daughter-in-law, Gaye- Lynn; grandchildren; Debbie Bernier, Christine Hattle (Blake Thompson), Kim Hattle, David Sakaki (Suzanna), and Claire Sakaki (Jason Keel), and 6 great grandchildren: Stephanie, Nicholas, Aiden, Elijah,



Katelyn and Jordann.



The Family would like to thank the care team at The Gardens in Qualicum Beach, (especially Kim and Chad who became not only her care givers, but her good buddies!) for their love and support to Naomi.



Thank you also to the community at St. Stephens Church for their compassion and kindness extended to our mother and grandmother.



At Naomi’s request, there will not be a formal service; her ashes are to be interred at Milestone, Saskatchewan alongside her husband Russell.



Naomi supported many charities in her lifetime; we therefore ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the charity of your choice.