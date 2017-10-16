Mary Jocelyn Allen



March 8, 1932 – October 16, 2017



It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Jocelyn Allen.



Mom passed away peacefully at the Cascade Hospice on October 16th in Chilliwack. The only child born to Harry and Catherine Lee on March 8, 1932 in Vancouver.



In 1954 Jocelyn married the love of her life Joe Allen (predeceased 2009). The young couple made their home in White Rock where they had met as teenagers. It was there they raised their family.



Jocelyn will be sorely missed by her children Judith, Robert, and Cathy (Jim) as well as her grandchildren Amanda, Lindsay (James) & Lauren Bennett, James (Angela) & Laura Allen, Jessica (Jesse) Smith and J.R. (Victoria) Nash and several great grandchildren and friends.



Jocelyn graduated from the VGH nursing program in 1954 and went on to be one of the original staff at the Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock. The Allen family spent many beautiful summers at their cabin in the Cariboo.



In 1989 Joe and Jocelyn moved to Chilliwack from White Rock to be closer to their family. They had many wonderful retired years living in Edenbank, where they acquired friendships that lasted until the end of their days.



The family would like to thank Dr. J. Bright, the special friends (Jan & Carol) that looked after her at the Auburn and the incredible staff and volunteers at the Cascade Hospice.



In Lieu of flowers, donations to Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven would be appreciated. No service by request.