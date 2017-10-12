Marcelle Nora Menard



September 22, 1924- October 12, 2017



It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend.



Passed away on October 12, 2017 at Westminster House, White Rock B.C.



Predeceased by husband Joe, brothers Louie and James and daughter Debbie.



Survived by daughter Sandra (Ron), granddaughters Lindsay (Mike), Ashleigh (TT) and Ashlynn, great grandchildren Katelyn and Madison, extended family and many dear friends.



She enjoyed travelling, spending time with family, shopping and her 4 o’clock Happy Hour.



We will miss her unique sense of humour and her love for socializing with family and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held at “Nana’s House” , 6378 188th Street, Surrey BC.,October 21st, 2-4 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Union Gospel Mission would be appreciated.