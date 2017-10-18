Lloyd Stanley “Bob” Fosker

“Bob” Lloyd Stanley Fosker



December 23, 1922 ~ October 18, 2017



Bob went to meet his Lord on October 18, 2017 at Sunridge Place in Duncan, BC.



He was born on December 23, 1922 in Esquimalt, BC.



Lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years Dorothy; daughters Mavis (Mark) Slaby and Charlotte (Mel) Jansma, seven grandchildren; sister Marlene (Vern) Vellacott; brother Ron (Kay) Fosker and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Sands Funeral Chapel, 187 Trunk Road in Duncan.