Leona May Brulotte



July 10, 1930 – October 12, 2017



It is with great sadness the family of Leona May Brulotte announce her passing on October 12, 2017 at GR Baker Hospital in Quesnel.



A Funeral Mass for Leona will be held on Saturday, October 21st at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, with evening Prayers held the night before on Friday, October 20th at 7 pm.



Those wishing to honour Leona’s memory by way of donation may do so to St. Ann’s Catholic School.



Clayton’s Funeral Directors entrusted with arrangements.