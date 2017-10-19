Florence Mary Anne “Flo” Jacobs

Florence Mary Anne Jacobs



September 5, 1942 – October 19, 2017



Flo passed away peacefully October 19, 2017. She was born in Penticton September 5, 1942 and was predeceased by her parents Norman and Angelina Jacobs and her sister Josie (Ralph) Einer.



She will be loving remembered by her sister Norma (Gerry) Lowe and her nieces and nephews Terry, Gena, Debbie, and David. No service by request.



In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the local SPCA.



