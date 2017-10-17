Ellen Kantymir



July 5, 1927 – October 13, 2017



Ellen was born in Lacombe, Alberta to parents that were Germans from Russia. She had 5 siblings. In 1937 the family moved to Vernon and had an orchard in the B.X. Ellen tried to convince her father that she should be allowed to train for something in life rather than to just be a housewife. She was finally allowed to attend Business College where she learned how to do office work.



She worked for a lawyer, chartered accountant, Gas Company and even a company in the States that made missiles.



Her father was a minister and her life revolved around the church. The family was quite musical and Ellen had a remarkable gift for playing the piano and singing. She had only 1 music lesson in her life and from there picked up playing mostly by ear. All her life Ellen enjoyed playing either the accordion, organ or piano.



On April 15, 1960, Ellen married Alex Kantymir. He had Multiple Sclerosis and she took on the job of care giver until he wasn’t able to live at home anymore. Her inclination to work came in good stead as she became the main income earner as Alex became less able to work. They didn’t have any children, but their home was always open to family dropping in which almost always resulted either in a meal or a sing-song session. Their living room had chairs and couches all around the room to accommodate their guests. A cozy home, music and good German food was always a beckoning welcome.



A memorial will be held at Abbeyfield House in Armstrong Oct 28 at 2:00 P.M. 3725 Wood Ave. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.



