Eileen Elizabeth (Betty) Mellor

January 24, 1921 – October 30, 2017

Betty passed away peacefully at age 96 and 9 months. She was pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Mary Ellen (Green) Woods, husband John G. Mellor June 20, 1995, grandchildren Ted and Sue Vanderveen in 1985, sister Margaret Evans (her husband Watson) and brother in law Eric Gorle.

Survived by her children Eileen, Mark (Jeannie), Bill (Jo), her grandchildren Josh (Miranda), Sara (Tom) Phillips and great granddaughter, and light of her life, Hayley Phillips, her sister Dorothy (Babe) Gorle and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was born at Kings Daughters Hospital in Duncan, BC. Most of Betty’s life has been spent on the Herd Road farm.

Service will be held Sunday, November 5th at 2:00, Mellor Hall at Cowichan Exhibition grounds.

A special thanks to all who cared for her in the past few years.