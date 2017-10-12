Claire Noelle Shalen



October 12, 2017



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Claire Noelle Shalen on October 12th, 2017 in Comox.



Claire is survived by her loving husband Duane Shalen, daughters Katherine and Allison, and grandsons Lukas and Nolan.



We wish to extend our gratitude to Dr. Davidson, Dr. Wilson and Dr. Reggler for their excellent care and compassion.



We also thank our family and friends for their support.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire’s name to the Comox Valley Food Bank.