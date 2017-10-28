Zombies descend upon downtown Courtenay

Hordes of the undead could be seen in downtown Courtenay on Saturday afternoon, shuffling about in search of brains to feast upon.

Well, kind of. In reality, about 15 people were taking part in the fifth annual “Zombie Walk” — an event put on every Halloween by the Games and Grinds Coffee House.

Games and Grinds owner Alex Greenwood organizes the annual Zombie Walk. She said it’s a fitting event for her business.

“Games and Grinds is kind of “geek central,” she said. “We just like the whole ‘having fun and being whimsical’ thing. Part of it is cosplay and we have so many customers who love dressing up and having fun.

“Halloween seems like a really good time and Zombie Walk has been popular for a long time.”

While the event usually takes place on Halloween day, this year’s walk occurred on the Saturday before the holiday, in attempt to boost numbers.

As the zombies made their way through downtown Courtenay, many shoppers and restaurant-goers watched on in amusement.

“The coffee shop down there was the best — they were facing the windows and some were shocked and then some joined in, or they started taking pictures,” said Cas Lacasse, who was taking part for the first time with her son Drake.

Lacasse said the event is fun because it gets people out and reflects the spooky-yet-fun nature of Halloween.

“It gets people together and out having fun,” she said. “It’s safe for the kids and has nothing to do with candy, but instead the spirit of Halloween, which is to scare people.”