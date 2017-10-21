Your weekend story highlights

Each weekend, we choose top stories from the week for you to enjoy

Owner of Kelowna Corn Maze Dave Bulach prepares for a Halloween fright night Saturday afternoon. The maze is currently open and Bulach has installed cameras on the property to deter vandals. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A man was apprehended near Mission Friday morning after taking a cop car for a joy ride.

Mission RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford said the incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

An RCMP officer was driving on Lougheed Highway when he saw a car pulled over on the side of the road, east of 287th Street.

The vehicle had a flat tire.

The passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the police car. The suspect talked to the officer and explained the flat tire situation. The officer told the passenger to stand on the side of the road.

“When the officer went to talk to the driver, the passenger jumped into the police car and stole it,” said Crawford.

2. A corn maze owner has installed cameras on his property in order to protect from vandals.

The corn maze Halloween props have been vandalised for the past six years.

3. In a column this week, reporter Kathy Michaels makes a case for less of #MeToo and more ‘it’s them.’

“As the hashtag #MeToo spread through my social media accounts, tying women together with a depressingly familiar thread I couldn’t help but wonder, why?

“Not why #MeToo was trending. While the reasons differed a little for each of the participating women I love and respect, they were adding their commentary to an impressive effort aimed at raising awareness and driving the bogeymen out from their respective memories.”

4. In the mood for Halloween, one Kelowna resident is creating a spooky trail around his house and will be donating all proceeds to the food bank.

The trail leads visitors around Coxe’s back ard, which features zombies, skeletons, a fortune teller, projection screens and more.

“This will be all set up with props I have, and occasionally, not a prop,” he said.

It takes Coxe six months of planning and a month of decorating to set up the decorations.

5. Flood restoration work at the Lake Country Creekside Theatre is complete.

In June the emergency deluge system was triggered and thousands of gallons of water dropped onto the Creekside Theatre floor, rigging, drapes and seating.

“We would like to thank our partner in this joint use facility, SD#23, in doing an amazing job leading the renovation process,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator. “We are so appreciative of the community patience as we recovered from the flood in June. We chose to use the mandate ‘the show must go on’ and for September and the first week of October held our shows in the gymnasium or Winfield Memorial Hall.”