Yaqan Nukiy hosts fun fry bread competition

The Roundhouse on the Lower Kootenay Reserve was the site on Saturday for a fry bread cook off whose contestants included Yaqan Nukiy members, the mayor of Creston and an RCMP officer.

It was all intended to be a morning of fun, and the smiles and laughter in the Lower Kootenay Band Roundhouse on Sunday were proof that Chief Jason Louie’s plan had worked.

Louie said on Monday that a fry bread cook off including members of the broader Creston Valley community was intended to lighten things up in a time when politics dominate both the news and people’s thoughts and conversations.

“The Lower Kootenay Band has several meetings which offer a meal,” he said. “I do not want to down play the importance of these meetings but they are political in nature. I noticed that there aren’t many gatherings that are social in nature. The fry bread king/queen cook off was a break from the political, having community gather for some much needed fun.”

Competitors included School Board trustee Heather Suttie, Angie Louie, Chad Luke, Creston Mayor Ron Toyota (with his wife, Judy) and the RCMP’s Cst. Brent Vivier. Judges were Melinda Medlund, a Canadian Border Service Agent at Rykerts, Jeff Lisius, a member of the US Customs & Border Protection Services, Cpl. Darren Kakuno, the acting commanding officer with the Creston RCMP detachment and LKB elder Anne Jimmie.

“We reached out to the Creston Valley, having the RCMP and the Town of Creston participate in this gathering, and it showed that we can all be a community,” Louie said. “The mayor using his chop sticks to turn his fry bread was a hit amongst LKB and we hope to do this again in the future.”

About 50 children and adults were at the Roundhouse during the cook off of a traditional LKB delicacy, and following the awarding of the winners’ crowns they shared in a meal that included chili and stew to dip the fry bread into.

The judging committee named Angie Louie and Chad Luke Fry Bread Queen and King for making the best fry bread, and they were awarded paper crowns and sashes for their efforts.

“There is an unfortunate division in the LKB community,” Louie said. “At the moment we are going through a by-election and the cook off was meant to divert any tension by bringing elders, community and children together for some fun.”