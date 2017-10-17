Would-be thieves caught in the act

Two attempted break and enters were stopped in progress

Penticton RCMP are investigating a series of break and enters from the past week including two where the would-be thieves were caught in the act.

The first happened Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. when police were called to a theft in progress at a building in the 600-block of Main Street.

According to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth two men were observed trying to pry open the doors of the building and took off when confronted by the witness.

No entry was gained and the vehicle they left in was described as an older model, white or grey Dodge pickup truck with a single cab.

Patrols by police failed to locate the vehicle. One of the males was described as in his 40s about six-feet two-inches tall.

That investigation is continuing.

The second break in occurred on the same day at a residence on Caribou Street about 10:45 p.m. when the owners returned home to find a man inside the house.

The male is believed to have entered through a rear window and fled out the front door after threatening the homeowner.

A coin collection, a Nintendo 3DS game system and personal papers were reported missing.

The suspect is described as caucasian, bald, five-feet 11-inches tall and 25 to 35 years old.