Workshop on homelessness takes place in Mission

A full-day workshop on homelessness takes place Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Mission.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Copper Hall, 33129 North Railway Ave. It is hosted by Mission Community Services, Hope Central, Stone Soup and the United Way.

The workshop is titled Bridges Out of Poverty. It is designed for individuals, educators, sector leaders and volunteers interested in strengthening their understanding of poverty, broadening their mindset and learning local, practical strategies to make a difference in the community.

Registration is online at eventbrite.ca or by calling 604-854-0780.