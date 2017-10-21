Workshop helps families living with dementia

Helping Kelowna families adjust to changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity

There are over 1.1 million Canadians affected by dementia.

WORKSHOP HELPS KELOWNA FAMILIES LIVING WITH DEMENTIA

ADAPT TO CHANGING HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

When a family member has dementia, holiday season celebrations may change.

Helping Kelowna families adjust to those changes is the purpose of a timely new learning opportunity being offered here next month.

Celebrating the Holidays, part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Dementia Dialogues session, helps families discuss changes, challenges and successes that come with caring for someone with dementia during the holidays.

Participants will share ways they can adapt their traditions so that family gatherings are enjoyed by everyone, and share how to look for the “gifts of now.” Participants will also hear strategies and experiences from other caregivers.

Celebrating the Holidays runs on Tuesday, November 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 307 – 1664 Richter Street. Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-860-0305 or cgronlund@alzheimerbc.org.

The workshop is offered through First Link®, as part of the Dementia Dialogues series. Dementia Dialogues are interactive learning opportunities for family caregivers to connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

Each session is an opportunity to learn about a different caregiving topic followed by a guided discussion.

The informal sessions are facilitated to allow caregivers to share their experiences and to take home practical information.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding by the Province of BC, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund, RBC Foundation, NWM Private Giving Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The Phyliss & Irving Snider Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Frank & Yvonne McCracken Foundation, Wheeler Family Foundation, The Belmont Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, Victoria Foundation, Dr. Woo Hon Fai Memorial Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, Don & Lynn Bendickson Foundation, Cadillac Fairview and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

First Link® dementia support connects individuals with dementia and their family and friends to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. at any stage of the disease. If you are living with dementia or have questions, you can call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, visit alzheimerbc.org.