WorkSafe investigates ranch accident

A WorkSafe BC investigation has been undertaken into an accident at O’Keefe Ranch.

“A worker received a serious injury as a result of the incident and this employer did not notify the Board immediately after the incident,” said Steven Marino, occupational safety officer in his report.

The authority inspection took place after general manager Glen Taylor was seriously injured at the historic site Thursday, Oct. 12 at approximately 9:55 p.m. Taylor is recovering from in Vancouver General Hospital from the incident.

“During the inspection it was determined that material had been loaded and was being moved by mobile equipment without ensuring that the load could not move and place workers at risk of injury,” said Marino. “This was addressed on site and the action will not continue.”

O’Keefe Ranch must submit a copy of the full investigation report to WorkSafe BC within 30 days of the incident.

Meanwhile it is unknown when Taylor will be returning to work, at either the ranch or his duties as a Coldstream councillor.

“Everyone at the Ranch wishes Glen a quick recovery. We are optimistic that he will be back at the Ranch as soon as he is able,” said Kelly MacIntosh, O’Keefe’s marketing and events coordinator. “We would all appreciate the support of the community through volunteerism at our fundraising events this month” – Kelly MacIntosh

His absence from the Ranch will be missed during Field of Screams, an annual fundraising event for the Ranch which Taylor plays an integral role.

If anyone would like to offer assistance to the Ranch, volunteers for the event are needed.

Ranch inquiries can be directed to Kelly MacIntosh, Marketing and Events Coordinator.