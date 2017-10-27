Woman survives train strike

A woman was struck by a train but found alive this morning on the CN Rail line just south of Atwood St in Terrace. A resident walking his dog in the area says at around 8:30 a.m. the dog first alerted him to the conscious but uncommunicative woman laying near the tracks with extreme injuries to her foot.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital for treatment. At this time her condition is not known. RCMP are continuing their investigation under the conduct of CN Police.

This is the fourth incident since Sept. 2016 of a pedestrian struck by a train. In all three other cases the victims were killed. Community leaders have since been pushing CN to make more effort in blocking access to its property. More to come.