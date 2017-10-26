A sharpshooter staring down the scope of his .22 calibre rifle at the 2017 Canadian National Rifle Silhouette Championships. Paul Rodgers photo

Woman shot when man trips

Man stumbles, gun fires, striking woman in shoulder.

  • Thu Oct 26th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

A stumble led to dangerous consequences recently.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Chase RCMP received a report of a person who had been shot.

Police say investigation found that the day before, a 58-year-old man was walking with a .22 calibre rifle in the Adams Lake area.

The man stumbled, causing the rifle to fire, striking a woman in the shoulder.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The man was arrested for charges including possessing a firearm without a licence and careless use of a firearm. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.

