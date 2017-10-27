A bystander assists paramedics extracting a woman off the CN Rail line just south of Atwood St in Terrace. Quinn Bender photo

Woman found alive on CN Rail line

Witness says extreme injuries to foot consistent with a train encounter

woman was found alive the CN Rail line just south of Atwood St in Terrace this morning. A witness, who routinely walks his dog in the area, says at 8:30 a.m. the dog alerted him to the conscious but uncommunicative woman laying on or near the tracks with extreme injuries to her foot.

A police investigation is currently underway.

This is the fourth incident since Sept. 2016 of what appears to be pedestrian struck by a train. In all three other cases the victims were killed. Community leaders have since been pushing CN to make more effort in blocking access to its property. More to come.

