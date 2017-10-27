Woman found alive on CN Rail line

woman was found alive the CN Rail line just south of Atwood St in Terrace this morning. A witness, who routinely walks his dog in the area, says at 8:30 a.m. the dog alerted him to the conscious but uncommunicative woman laying on or near the tracks with extreme injuries to her foot.

A police investigation is currently underway.

This is the fourth incident since Sept. 2016 of what appears to be pedestrian struck by a train. In all three other cases the victims were killed. Community leaders have since been pushing CN to make more effort in blocking access to its property. More to come.