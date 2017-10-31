Winter driving conditions expected in next 36 hours

Here it comes. We may get our first dose of winter weather over the next 36 hours.

Mainroad has provided a quick update on the winter weather expected in the next 36 hours. The forecast from yesterday remains substantially the same, however it appears that the precipitation may begin as rain in some areas and transition to snow as temperatures drop late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

This creates ideal conditions for ice formation and freezing rain.

Motorists should be advised to expect these conditions and also to watch for flash icing on bridge decks, shaded areas and near water even if there hasn’t been any precipitation.

We are also experiencing morning fog in some areas which can lead to icy conditions, particularly at daybreak or just after.

Mainroad crews and equipment will be out patrolling the service areas however please be aware that these conditions can develop and dissipate very rapidly.