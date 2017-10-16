Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Hold on to your hats, high winds and heavy rain is forecast for the region.

In addition to the rainfall warning issued earlier Monday by Environment Canada, the federal weather department is now warning of strong winds anticipated for the Greater Victoria area.

“As the front passes, strong southeast winds will shift abruptly to the southwest with gusts to 90 km/h,” according to the weather alert statement.

These high winds are expected to continue until Tuesday morning and may toss around loose objects of cause tree branches to break.

weather warning

The earlier rainfall warning is for most of Vancouver Island where up to 100 mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.

Another storm is also expected to hit the island on Wednesday, bringing with it another round of high winds and heavy rain.