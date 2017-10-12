Wilden opens fifth parade of homes

Fourteen years after it first began opening show homes, Wilden is set for its fifth parade of homes in the upper Glenmore area.

Wilden Construction and Blenk Development along with the four select Wilden builders will celebrate the grand opening of the 5th Wilden Parade of Showhomes On Oct. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. The parade will include the Wilden presentation centre and a showhome from each builder: AuthenTech Homes, Chatham Homes, Fawdry Homes and Rykon Construction.

“Back in 2003 when Wilden introduced the first Parade of Showhomes we made a promise to build a fresh set of showhomes every few years so our customers can spend an afternoon visiting Wilden,” said Brent Couves, Wilden’s vice president of sales. “Our building partners have dedicated an incredible amount of time and resources to make this 5th Parade of Showhomes possible. No question they have out-done themselves again.”

The same builders opened the first set of showhomes 14 years ago and ever since then they have built a new set of Showhomes every few years.

“This makes Wilden the only development outside of the lower mainland to keep offering their customers fresh building ideas and home trends to experience in a real-life, walk-through setting on a regular basis,” said the company in a press release.

pic

The new homes are located in Wilden’s lake view neighbourhood called Rocky Point and is the first parade that has all five homes in a row.

According to current trends there has been a clear focus on outdoor living when designing these homes: Pools, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and lounging areas encourage an intense “open-air” lifestyle. Front- and backyards also showcase stunning new ideas in water features and a variety of plants that are drought and deer resistant.

Wilden has been encouraging a low-carbon-footprint lifestyle ever since the first homes were built using geothermal energy in 2003. This year they have partnered with local sports outfitter Fresh Air Experience to encourage people to use E-Bikes instead of cars for short commutes.

Everyone who comes up to the official opening on Oct. 15 will have the chance to win a Specialized Turbo Vado 3.0 E-bike, a value of $4,409.