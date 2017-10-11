Whatâ€™s new in Burns Lake hockey this year?

In 2016, many local residents were surprised to hear that Burns Lake wouldn’t have boys’ midget and bantam hockey leagues. The two leagues were cancelled in 2016 because there were not enough players.

Although the midget league was cancelled again this year, the bantam league has returned.

“Our bantam team this year consists of the pee wee players from last year and a couple of returning bantams from here, as well as some players from Fraser Lake,” said Sarah Green, head manager of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA).

This year the BLMHA has also added ‘minor hockey skate’ to offer players more time on ice.

“This is an opportunity for players registered in minor hockey to expand their skills and have some fun on the ice,” said Green. “Once a month, on Monday evenings, we will be rotating groups of players – initiation/novice, atom/girls and pee wee/bantams – for an extra ice time.”

Burns Lake’s all-girls team returned this year as an atom/pee wee league, allowing a safe space for local girls to develop their skills while boosting their confidence.

“We continue to encourage female hockey,” said Green. “They will have many opportunities to play this year in tournaments as well as league games.”

Hockey practices started last week at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena and are now in full swing.

“We are looking forward to a busy and exciting year,” added Green.