What a nice thing to do!

A local businessman turned a fond childhood memory into 25 young smiling faces recently when he made a donation to Vermilion Fork Elementary School. Bill Everrit, from Princeton Wood Preservers, called the school in September to inquire if the annual fall book fair, which he loved as a student, was still taking place. He ended up donating $500 to the school, and 25 students each received a $20 gift certificate to purchase books at the fair, which was held in early October.