White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

  • Oct. 30, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

While the Comox Valley did not break any records, we still enjoyed a gorgeous autumn day, with the mercury rising to 15.4 C. The record temperature for Oct. 29 was in 1966, when it hit 18.3 C.

Previous story
VIDEO: Leaving a funeral, Coquitlam mayor asks province to â€˜hurryâ€™ rebuild of old Riverview Hospital
Next story
No injuries in two-vehicle accident

Just Posted

Eileen Elizabeth “Betty” Mellor

  • 10 hours ago

 

Pitt Meadows council huddles in special meeting

 

Abbotsfordâ€™s Basran named to Team Canada

 

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read