WEATHER: Rain, wind warning for Mission and rest of Fraser Valley

Wet and windy Tuesday expected in local skies, power outages as well

It’s set to be a wet an wild day in the weather forecast for Mission and the rest of the Fraser Valley.

A rainfall and wind warning are in effect today for the region, with much of the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria areas in the midst of a strong fall storm.

A special weather statement regarding the storm warning of an intense cold front, heavy rain and high winds lasts until approximately 1:40 p.m.

Mission and Abbotsford have a rainfall warning until 5 p.m. today, with rainfall amounts expected to be in the 50 to 70 mm range. A wind warning is also in effect until 8:30 p.m. today, with winds that could reach as high as 90 km/h.

A high of 14 is expected, with the temperatures dipping to 5 tonight.