Water main fixed, cleanup underway

Crews expect Lakeshore Drive to be open to vehicles by 4 p.m.

City crews will have to return to the site of a Thursday water main break next week to restore the road, according to a City of Penticton news release.

Crews reportedly fixed the main break by around 2 p.m., and expected to have the area cleaned up by 4 p.m.

At approximately 1 a.m., the City of Penticton experienced a major water main break west on Lakeshore Drive between Martin Street and Main Street.

Public works manager Len Robson said the main has been shut down and a fire hose jumper connection has been installed to restore water service to the Lakeside Hotel and area. No properties are without water.

The city has closed Lakeshore Drive between Main Street and Winnipeg Street as well as Martin Street north of Estabrook Avenue to vehicular traffic as the intersection at Martin and Lakeshore has sunken significantly. Traffic has been detoured away from the area and transit has been rerouted.

City crews are determining the plan for repairs.