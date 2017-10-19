Water main break detours traffic

City of Penticton has shut down several areas downtown

At approximately 1 a.m., the City of Penticton experienced a major water main break west on Lakeshore Drive between Martin Street and Main Street.

Public works manager Len Robson said the main has been shut down and a fire hose jumper connection has been installed to restore water service to the Lakeside Hotel and area. No properties are without water.

The city has closed Lakeshore Drive between Main Street and Winnipeg Street as well as Martin Street north of Estabrook Avenue to vehicular traffic as the intersection at Martin and Lakeshore has sunken significantly. Traffic has been detoured away from the area and transit has been rerouted.

City crews are determining the plan for repairs.