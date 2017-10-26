Watchdog rules out police involvement in Quesnel homicide

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO B.C.) completed its review of Quesnel RCMP after a woman died while in police custody Oct. 1.

The police watchdog found no connection between the death of a female assault victim and the actions or inactions of police after five IIO B.C. officers were deployed to Quesnel to investigate.

On Oct. 1 at approximately 4:20 a.m., Quesnel RCMP were called to the Gold Pan Motel on Front Street after a report of an assault on a man and a woman.

During the investigation, RCMP said they discovered the woman was in breach of a court-imposed condition; she was arrested and taken into custody. She was examined by Emergency Health Services and transported to hospital, where she died.

The IIO B.C. said its investigators interviewed witnesses, obtained physical evidence from the scene, and reviewed video evidence, 911 reports, and medical evidence. The organization said in a release its investigators found no connection between the woman’s death and police action.

The Quesnel RCMP are continuing to investigate the assault and subsequent homicide.