WATCH: Victoria No. 2 among non-U.S. small cities in Conde Nast readers poll

Red and white tulips bloom in flower beds along Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Victoria was chosen second favourite place to visit among small cities outside the U.S., in the annual Condé Nast Magazine Reader’s Poll, the results of which were announced Tuesday. Don Denton/Black Press

Greater Victoria is once again in the global spotlight thanks to international travel magazine Condé Nast.

The Capital Region placed second among the world’s top 20 small cities outside the United States, in the annual Condé Nast Readers’ Choice awards survey. Results of the poll were announced Tuesday morning and will be featured in the November issue of the magazine.

Video Paul Nursey

“Victoria really has become a dynamic city, and it takes a while to get noticed, but we have been now. We truly have arrived as a global experiential destination, not just a regional getaway,” said Tourism Victoria CEO Paul Nursey.

The last readers survey put Victoria at number 8, following a 32nd-place ranking the previous time.

Victoria ranked higher than Florence, Prague and Puerto Vallarta, among other destinations, and finished ahead of the only other Canadian city on the small city list, Quebec City.

editor@vicnews.com