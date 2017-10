David LeQuesne responded to the semi crash on the Trans-Canada Highway

Westshore Towing owner David LeQuesne knew that food from a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway could benefit those in need in the community after he said he was told to throw it away.

Thanks to his decision, three local food banks are receiving donations.

