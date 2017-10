This ‘Ukee Firework’ exploded off the rocks in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on October 19. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

WATCH: Massive wave crashing near Ucluelet

Mother Ocean put on a spectacular show on Thursday, October 19 as massive waves pounded the shores of Vancouver Island's Pacific Rim. Parks Canada issued an extreme wave advisory with waves up to 7 metres being forecast.