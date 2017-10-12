WATCH: How to signal in a roundabout

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure release a video last week instructing drivers on how to properly signal when using a roundabout. The video was shot in North Saanich at the McTavish Road interchange. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Do you recognize this roundabout?

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure posted a video on Facebook last week, explaining how and when drivers should signal when travelling in a roundabout.

While the ministry doesn’t name the location they used to point out how many drivers are failing to properly signal, many Greater Victoria residents recognize the McTavish Road interchange in North Saanich.

There has been no shortage of crashes, rollovers and close calls in local roundabouts, especially at the one singled out by the ministry.

Earlier this summer, Black Press editor Steven Heywood took a ride through that interchange with local driving instructor Ken Todd. Todd’s advice for drivers is to be prepare and patient – and to signal their intentions early.

Another area local residents have expressed frustration with is the new roundabout at West Shore and Langford parkways.

The ministry’s video was posted the same week West Shore Parkway fully opened in Langford. The entire 3.5-kilometre roadway gives drivers the ability to travel from the Trans-Canada Highway south to Sooke Road, and is completely controlled by roundabouts, including a two-lane roundabout in the Westhills area.

Are drivers following the rules of the road in local roundabouts or are there areas you feel aren’t safe because of a roundabout?

