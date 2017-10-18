WATCH: Driver running red slams high speed into truck in Duncan on Highway 1

Truck was turning left in Duncan rainstorm when hit by car

A dash cam caught the moment a car chancing a yellow light in Duncan smashed into a left-turning truck during a rainy Wednesday afternoon.

Duncan was not immune during one of the darkest, rainiest days autumn can offer on Wednesday, as a car traveling south on the Trans Canada Highway chanced the yellow light at Allenby and crashed into a pickup truck.

The truck was traveling northbound on the highway before it turned left.

View Royal commuter Ryan Wettlaufer’s dash cam caught the incident, about 3 p.m., posted to his YouTube page.

(Crash is at 1:30 mark.)

crashvideo

The video shows the driver of the car pass Wettlaufer and enter the intersection during a yellow light. However, it’s clearly red at the time of the crash.

Wettlaufer said both drivers were stunned but neither were taken away by ambulance.

“I saw the warning light blinking for quite a bit when the car passed me in the fast line, but you couldn’t see the oncoming black truck because of the big [commercial] truck waiting to turn left [southbound].”

Wettlaufer phoned 911 and shared the video with the RCMP.

“The driver of the truck was in his early- to mid-20s, he was upset, it was the first car he’d bought,” Wettlaufer said.