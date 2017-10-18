Warrant issued for suspect in Hatzic store robbery

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the recent robbery of a grocery store in Hatzic.

A Mission RCMP spokesperson said the warrant is for Clayton Orr, who is believed to be one of two people who robbed the Hatzic Prairie Store on Farms Road on Oct. 6. The store clerk was assaulted and sustained significant injuries after being struck by the suspect’s car.

Orr, who is still at large, is being charged with robbery, mischief, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect, Amber Nowacki, who is also charged with robbery as well as possessing or using a stolen credit card was arrested by Langley RCMP on Oct. 7.

Mission RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Orr, but reminds the public that he is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach Orr if you see him. Police ask that you call 911 or if you have any information, call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8677 if you wish to remain anonymous.