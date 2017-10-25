Warnings about flooding and water pooling along Nisgaâ€™a Hwy and Hwys 16 and 37

If you're planning on travelling in the Nass Valley or on Hwys 16 and 37 South this morning, there's flooding to be aware of, says DriveBC.

If you’re planning on travelling in the Nass Valley or on Hwys 16 and 37 South this morning, there’s flooding to be aware of, says DriveBC.

The Nisga’a Highway is closed in both directions 17 km north of Greenville because of flooding. An assesment is in progress. No detour available. (Updated 8:42 am)

Water pooling on the Nisga’a Highway in both directions from the junction with Highway 16, in Terrace to Gingolx (Kincolith) (169 km). (Updated 8:43 am)

Flooding on the Nisga’a Highway has closed the road in both directions 40 km north of the junction with Highway 16. Assesment in progress. no detour available. (Updated 8:43 am)

Water is pooling on Highway 16 in both directions from Agate Creek Bridge to Terrace (93.6 km). (8:43 am)

Water Pooling on Highway 16 in both directions from Terrace to Big Oliver Creek Bridge (49.4 km). (Updated 8:42)

Water Pooling on Highway 37 South in both directions from Kitimat to junction with Highway 16 in Terrace (57.6 km). (Updated 8:42 am)

More updates to come.