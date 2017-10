Fall could be coming to an end

Manfred Taron goes for his daily walk with his dogs Dexter and Heidi at the Mutrie Road Dog Park on a fall afternoon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Fall colours are bursting throughout the North Okanagan. And the best place to enjoy the seasonal spectacle is outdoors on a sunny day.

You can do just that this weekend as Environment Canada is forecasting some sun.

A mix of sun and cloud is slated for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs between 9 and 12 C. Overnight lows will dip down to as low as zero.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, which also suggests possibly snow.